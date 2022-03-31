Curb appeal is critically important when selling a house. Buyers form an opinion of a home as soon as they see it. Something negative, even a minor feature, can have a significant and lasting impact.

If prospective buyers see something that’s damaged or that has been neglected, they will most likely assume that your house has other, more serious problems. On the other hand, if there’s evidence that you take pride in your property and care for it, buyers will be eager to see more.

Why the Mailbox Is So Important

Since it generally sits at the end of the driveway, the mailbox is one of the first things that buyers see when they come to view a home. If the mailbox makes a negative impression, buyers may not bother coming inside at all. If, however, the mailbox and the area around it are attractive and well maintained, buyers will get a positive impression.

Clean Up or Replace the Mailbox

If your mailbox is dirty, give it a thorough cleaning. Look for any areas where the paint is peeling. If necessary, sand down those spots and give the mailbox a fresh coat of paint. If you have repainted your house or replaced the siding since you bought the mailbox, the colors may not go well together. In that case, repainting the mailbox is a simple solution. While you’re at it, you may also want to replace the numbers.

If the mailbox is dented or damaged, buy a new one. It doesn’t have to be expensive. Choose a style and material that complement your home’s architecture and color. You may want to select a mailbox that’s similar to those of your neighbors, or you may prefer a less conventional or unique mailbox that will make your house stand out from others on the market. If you belong to a homeowners association, make sure that the mailbox complies with any relevant rules.

Check the condition of the post that holds the mailbox. If it’s leaning but otherwise in good condition, adjust it so it stands up straight. If the post is damaged, replace it.

Spruce Up the Area Around the Mailbox

Buyers will also notice the landscaping that surrounds the mailbox. If you currently have flowers there, pull out any weeds and make the area look as attractive as possible. If there are no flowers near the mailbox, now is the time to plant some. Inexpensive flowers from a local garden center or home improvement store can do wonders.

Don’t Underestimate the Importance of the Mailbox

When people look for a new home, they often focus on small details and make assumptions. The mailbox can have a major impact on the way buyers view a house. Be sure that your mailbox is making the right impression.