Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC has launched its first podcast, “Be Better.” The weekly program is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher and Google, as well as the brand’s Be Better blog. Content from the broadcast is also posted on the brand’s TikTok, Facebook and Instagram channels.

The podcast is co-hosted by Kim Haynie, business consultant and generational marketing specialist, and Donald Kelly, sales advisor and motivational speaker, and features intimate conversations with thought leaders from around the world.

“Consumers and real estate professionals alike crave relevant and meaningful content that will add value to their lives and help them achieve their goals—whether it’s exploring new pathways to success or giving back to their communities,” said Chris Zoeller, vice president of marketing BHGRE. “As the leading real estate lifestyle brand, we’ve taken great care in cultivating a comprehensive content strategy designed to help our affiliated real estate professionals stay connected to consumers, while inspiring them to be their best selves in all facets of life. The ‘Be Better’ podcast further amplifies our ability to reach and educate new generations of real estate agents, providing them with new perspectives, ways to build their own stories and ultimately, Be Better.”

Podcast guests include:



Guy Kawasaki, American marketing specialist and Silicon Valley venture capitalist

Carson Arthur, outdoor celebrity design and lifestyle expert

Jennifer Adams, BHGRE Ask A Pro Expert, author of Love Coming Home and How High Can You Soar, design pro, and founder & CEO of Jennifer Adams Brands, Inc.

Jeff Fromm, keynote speaker and author of The Purpose Advantage

Abhi Golhar, real estate investor, entrepreneur, nationally syndicated radio show host on the Wall Street Business Radio Network, and media figure whose experience encompasses print, podcasting, radio, and television appearances

Brett Hagler, CEO and co-founder of New Story Charity , a non-profit organization dedicated to pioneering solutions to end global homelessness

“Since Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate launched in 2008, the brand has always been at the forefront of bridging the gap between the next generation of consumers and the real estate professionals who serve them,” noted Sherry Chris, president and CEO of BHGRE. “As we looked at the needs and interests of future generations of entrepreneurs, we wanted to create even more opportunities to reach today’s mobile and multi-tasking consumer. The “Be Better” podcast is an exciting example of the many ways the BHGRE brand is dedicated to helping people find success through a career in real estate.”

To learn more, visit www.bhgre.com.