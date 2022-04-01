A team of company executives and luxury agents from Atlanta’s Harry Norman, REALTORS® recently attended Leading Real Estate Companies of the World’s (LeadingRE) annual conference in Las Vegas to participate in several “Luxury Summit” sessions focused on trends driving the luxury market sector, the company has announced.

The event sessions, held March 8-10 at Wynn Las Vegas, also focused on the global economy, home and lifestyle preferences, evolving technologies, the relocation industry, and more, the company stated. Jenni Bonura, president and CEO of Harry Norman, REALTORS®, joined a panel of real estate experts to share luxury market insights focused on the outlook for luxury real estate as demand shifts.

“The LPI Luxury Summit is invaluable for our Harry Norman, REALTORS® sales associates and leadership,” said Bonura. “The content, knowledge sharing, and connections made at the conference were first-class. As a result, we are better placed to serve our clients, and the strength of representation from Harry Norman truly demonstrates our commitment to being the leaders in Luxury Real Estate in Atlanta.”

The conference featured a wide range of speakers, including “America’s Got Talent” sensation Colin Cloud, who provided lessons for understanding unconscious communication to be more persuasive. Groundbreaking artist Phil Hansen shared thoughts on embracing discomfort to spark creativity and rise above limitations. Human connection specialist Simone Heng offered insights on developing strategies for deep intercultural understandings and relationship building. Bestselling author Josh Linkner explored ways to unlock inventive thinking. Also on the agenda were several member speakers, including LeadingRE Institute Deans Mike Staver, Dan Elzer, Matthew Ferrara, Debbie Maier, and Michi Olson.

The event provided networking and learning opportunities for nearly 2,000 brokers, senior managers and relocation professionals affiliated with LeadingRE, the company stated.

“Relationships are a core value of Harry Norman, REALTORS®. As a professional, you can always gain information and experience over time,” said Bonura during the expert panel discussion. “The differentiator is the relationships and connections that we have through LeadingRE and Luxury Portfolio International that are unmatched, limitless, and authentic.”

“It was incredibly gratifying to host so many of our members during Conference Week, with attendance approaching pre-pandemic numbers,” said LeadingRE president and CEO Paul Boomsma. “Our members have done a remarkable job staying connected and adapting to the challenges and opportunities of the last couple of years, but there is nothing like coming together in person to network, reconnect and learn. It’s a tangible reminder of what makes the LeadingRE community so special.”

To learn more, visit www.leadingre.com.