Getting the most out of your space requires a thoughtful use of space and a commitment to decluttering. Since clutter can be a huge barrier to enjoying your home, setting up a biannual or annual garage sale can be an excellent motivator.

Unfortunately, at the end of the day, it can be frustrating (not to mention a lot of work) when many of your items are still unsold. The next time you declutter, these tips will ensure that you have the best chance at a successful garage sale.

Invite the Neighborhood

A single-family garage sale may entice a handful of savvy shoppers looking for a deal, and a few people looking for an afternoon activity. If you are located in an easy-to-access location, you may find even more success. That said, if you truly want to attract garage sale enthusiasts, turn your single sale into a block sale. Invite all your neighbors to join and advertise as a neighborhood sale, and you’re bound to attract a lot more interest. Share the advertising fees or offer to pay for them to entice your neighbors to join in. The more houses that join, the higher the foot traffic you’re likely to see.

Start Early

A successful garage sale requires decent forethought. Start early with your planning; be sure you understand what the going rate for most used items will be in your area; keep in mind that any specialty items should be sold on a resale site or classified ad, as you may not get the most return otherwise. Garage sale enthusiasts are often early birds, so be sure to open early the morning of your sale. This also ensures that anyone who wants to make a day of looking at sales hits your sale first, armed with more cash in hand at the start of the day.

Pay Attention to Merchandising

Big box stores often put great deals and their best items upfront to get people interested in the store. Take a page from their book and do the same for your garage sale! This can garnish foot traffic and make photos for your sale look more exciting. Put your best foot forward by showing off some of your best items upfront, but be sure to save a few good deals at the back near your pay station. This will remind everyone to keep looking through all your wares.