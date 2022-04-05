It’s time to wake up, but instead of springing out of bed, you turn over and clumsily press the snooze button for another five minutes. Once you finally get up, you feel groggy and tired all morning. No matter what you do, you can’t seem to get enough sleep to make it through a full day without dozing off. Our bodies need sleep to function, but we need quality sleep to thrive.

Establish a Routine

Establishing a routine is key to achieving quality sleep. Humans are creatures of habit. When you perform the same set of activities before bed each night, your body begins to recognize them as a precursor to sleep. Taking this time to wind down before you get into bed also allows you to decompress from the day so that when you get under the covers, you’re stress free and ready to hit the hay.

Your Bed is Only for Sleeping!

It’s so tempting to use your bed as a hub for activity throughout the day—especially when your bed is warm and comfortable. We often find ourselves working, eating, watching television, and scrolling on our phones in our beds. When you use your bed for all these activities, it makes it more challenging for your brain to associate your bed with its primary purpose: sleep!

Shut Off Your Screens

Shut your laptop and plug in your phone away from your bed. Screens emit a blue light that reduces your brain’s melatonin production. If you absolutely need to use your phone, switch it to Night Mode to help your brain settle down.

Soundscapes

Sound is a good way to ease yourself into a state of relaxation. Find what works best for you. Listen to soothing music, white noise or the relaxing sounds of nature. Many streaming services provide an abundance of soundscapes specific for sleeping. Be sure to set a sleep timer so you don’t drain your battery.

Set a Schedule

Life can’t always follow a minute by minute itinerary. Things come up! A party; a sick kiddo; a late night at the office. Despite these bumps in the road, it’s important to try to establish a sleep schedule so that your brain knows when to expect to prepare for sleep.