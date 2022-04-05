There’s nothing that kills your weekend motivation more than having to stop your gardening task to buy an extra tool to get the job done. This is especially true if you are new to gardening. This year, boost your curb appeal and make sure you’re ready to tackle any job in your garden with these five vital tools every new gardener should have.

Gloves

A great pair of gloves will keep your hands free from splinters and thorns while getting all your jobs done around your yard. Finding the right gloves for your needs is key. Latex can be water-resistant, while leather can help protect your hands from sharp debris.

Shovel

Be sure you have the right kind of shovel for the job. A spade, often synonymous with a shovel, is traditionally flat-edged in shape and can cut through organic material with more ease. If you can’t buy both, a rounded shovel may grant you more versatility. They generally can cut through dirt and sod with a little extra elbow grease and they are ideal for scooping and moving soil and mulch.

Hand Trowel

A hand trowel is essential to planting anything relatively small. Annual plants often come in packs of six and require small shallow holes for planting. The same is true for most veggie and fruit starters, and any bulbs you may wish to plant. Hand trowels make this work simple, and since they are inexpensive, it can be helpful to have a few on-hand for any helpers who wish to garden together.

Rake

Rakes are ideal for removing debris from your yard. Whether you’re dealing with fallen leaves, twigs or pine needles, a rake can come in handy when you want to spruce up your outdoor space. A standard leaf rake can be a great starter, but keep your needs and space in mind. Stronger steel tines can tackle harder jobs, but maybe rougher on lawns than their plastic counterparts. A bow rake should be purchased if you wish to loosen and smooth soil.

Hand Pruners

Bypass hand pruners are ideal for new gardeners. They act more like scissors and are ideal for woody stems, making them a perfect choice for small bushes. Reach for them any time you need to make a cut around a half inch in diameter.