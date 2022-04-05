Cleaning can be a rigorous task. Thankfully, your next cleaning session doesn’t have to be so difficult. The right tools and cleaners can make all the difference when it comes to your household cleaning jobs. These six cleaning items should be in everyone’s home.

Microfiber Cloth

If you value a gleaming clean, microfiber cloths can do wonders for your home. Use them with a gentle cleaner on windows for a lint-free and streak-free shine. Keep your home free of dust and allergens by wiping any dust-prone surfaces with a damp microfiber cloth. These versatile towels can grab the dust and grime while ensuring chemical-free dust removal.

Steam Mop

Have pets or small children in your home? You need a steam mop. While a traditional mop can wipe away some germs and grime, a steam mop can ensure a disinfecting clean without any harmful chemicals. This means you don’t have to worry about a pet-safe option for Fido, and you can rest easy when your small kids play on the floor after you’ve mopped. A steam mop ensures that pets or kids will be exposed to fewer germs and chemicals. With a steam mop, your biggest concern will be how long that streak-free floor cleaning will actually last.

Shower Caddy

If you have a home with more than one bathroom, a shower caddy should be on your must-have list. Keep all of your essential cleaning items in one portable space to ensure that moving from bathroom to bathroom isn’t a big production. Moving multiple cleaners, wipes,and brushes from one room to the other can be as big of a chore as cleaning itself. Make the job easier with a shower caddy to store everything.

Cleaning Paste

A multi-surface cleaning paste is ideal for any area that needs extra love. A good cleaning paste will provide a slight abrasive to help you tackle stuck-on soap scum in the bath or food residue in the kitchen sink, making it a must for any cleaning arsenal.

Battery Powered Toothbrush

You may have already benefited from your grandmother’s classic trick of using an old toothbrush to access hard-to-reach grime. Kick it up a notch and make your cleaning a breeze with a children’s disposable battery-powered toothbrush. They are inexpensive and you’ll get a big boost of cleaning power with minimal elbow grease.

Rubber Gloves

A staple for a reason, rubber gloves protect your hands from harsh chemicals and simply make cleaning more pleasant. Even small messes are easier to tackle when you don’t have to worry about getting gunk and grime stuck in your nails.