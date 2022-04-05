Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC has announced the affiliation of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate McQueen, based in Westlake Village, California.

With this affiliation, McQueen becomes the 29th BHGRE firm in California. Established in 2001 and incorporated in 2003, the company is owned and operated by Thomas and Mary McQueen and serves Westlake Village, Thousand Oaks, Newbury Park, Moorpark, Simi Valley, Camarillo, Oxnard, Ventura, Calabasas, Agoura Hills and Malibu, according to the company.

“With 20 years of service to our community, we pride ourselves on offering a boutique approach where we exceed expectations, serve as solution providers, and remain focused on the client rather than the transaction,” said Thomas McQueen. “We are now equipped with a powerful and trusted lifestyle brand and a host of digital content and assets that align with today’s connected consumer, as well as the ability to offer company-generated leads. BHGRE has a simple, unique and compelling value proposition that is creating tremendous momentum in California that we are excited to tap into to move our business to the next level.”

“We are eager to tap into the power of the highly esteemed BHGRE brand to offer our clients even better service and support and to help our agents grow their business,” said Mary McQueen. “We have been impressed with the dynamic leadership of the brand and the significant investment in tools, technology and platforms that will fuel productivity and increase efficiencies. We also feel a strong alignment with the brand’s core values—passion, authenticity, inclusion, growth and excellence—which mirror our own company culture. With BHGRE, we can maintain our boutique feel with the power and resources of a leading brand behind us.”

“Mary and Thomas are a dynamic and experienced duo with deep roots in sales and service excellence,” said Sherry Chris, president & CEO of BHGRE. “They are strongly committed to maintaining their boutique approach while creating growth opportunities for their agents. The allure of the Westlake Village lifestyle perfectly aligns with BHGRE’s positioning, creating tremendous opportunity to connect with potential clients and expand their footprint and market presence.”

To learn more, visit www.bhgre.com.