These boots were made for walking, but they aren’t going anywhere if your feet are too swollen to even put them on. Our feet work hard to get us where we’re going every day, but we often neglect to care for them in the way they deserve. Foot health is so important and when it’s left on the back burner, it can affect your posture, comfort and overall well being.

Foot Wear

First and foremost, you need to look at what you’re putting on your feet. Sure, a stylish heel is fun for special occasions, but they aren’t the kindest to your toes. Make sure your daily footwear provides structure, support and comfort to keep your feet healthy and happy.

Roll Out Those Arches

Tension tends to be held in the arch of the feet. A simple way to alleviate this tension is through an easy roll out. Place a tennis ball under the arch of the foot and gently place weight into your foot. Roll until the tension releases. For a more intense massage, use a firmer ball like a lacrosse ball. For a more targeted massage, use a small, firm ball like a golf ball or a bouncy ball.

Seated Toe Stretch

Sit on your knees with your seat raised. Flip your toes under and slowly lower your seat toward your heels. You should feel a stretch along the bottom of your feet. Hold this stretch for 30 seconds. Release your toes and shake out your feet. Repeat.

Shake Hands With Your Foot

Sit on the floor with your right leg straight on the ground. Place your left ankle on your thigh. Interlace your right fingers between your toes and grab your ankle with your left hand. Use your right hand to gently circle your foot in one direction five times. Repeat with circles in the other direction. Release your grip and repeat on the other side.

Calf Stretch

Everything is connected! The health of each body part affects the others. Tightness in your calves can often lead to increased tension in your feet. Start standing with your feet together. Release your right leg behind you and bend your left leg. Try to lower your right heel toward the ground for 30 seconds. Release and repeat on the opposite side.