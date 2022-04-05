It’s not a surprise that mornings can be rough. The unfortunate reality of leaving the comfort of slumber behind can be too much to bear some days. But, despite our best wishes, the sun comes up, the alarm clock goes off and we’re forced to throw off our warm blankets, get out of our sweatpants and start the day.

Lay Out Your Fit

Oh, but what will you wear? Instead of spending the morning doing a frantic fashion show in front of your mirror, save yourself some time by setting out your outfit the night before.

Prep Your Food

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it’s also the easiest to skip! Take time the night before to prep overnight oats or cut up some fruit to make your morning as seamless as possible. You can also pre-make a lunch to pack for the next day to save you time and money!

Make Your Bed

It’s hard to admit, but our parents might have been right on this one. Making your bed in the morning is a great way to add structure and routine to kick off your morning. This simple task is a small accomplishment that can help fuel productivity and pride throughout the rest of your day.

Take a Second to Breathe

Before you get lost in the chaos of the day, take some time to center yourself with some focused breathing. Find a comfortable position, close your eyes and take ten slow breaths. Take this time to set an intention for your day.

Get Some Fresh Air

There’s nothing quite like the great outdoors to start your day off on the right foot. Enjoy your coffee on the back porch. Take your pooch on a walk around the block. Or, if you’re short on time, open a window and let the natural light work its magic.