Getting your house organized and continually clean can be a chore. Getting your household in on the job and ensuring that every member contributes fairly can feel insurmountable at times. If you want to get your kids involved with household chores, or you’d just like a way to keep track of odd jobs to ensure they are done more regularly, these organization options can help you get your household chores on track.

Home Chore App

For a tech-savvy individual, couple or household with old enough members, a chore app can be a fun and easy way to keep track of daily and household chores. Some apps will simply remind members to finish assigned chores, while others will turn chore completion into a game. Find the right app for your family and you may find extra chores being completed just so competitive household members can rack up the points.

Whiteboard

For a classic way to record household chores, the whiteboard is a no-brainer. Easy for even the younger members of the household to navigate, a whiteboard can keep track of who does what and when. Keep it simple for young members, or use a rotating schedule for adults and teens who need the variety. Having a large whiteboard ensures that no one can miss their assigned tasks.

Large Wall Calendar

For a colorful take on a classic wall-mounted chore chart, use a large wall calendar and color coordinate. Chores should be grouped together based on the number of participants in your home; assign each grouping a color. Instead of assigning one person the same group of chores permanently, each person should rotate chore groups each week. Color your calendar accordingly so each household member knows what chores they have for that particular week.

Chore Chart Game

Everyone loves a good game, and while a chore chart game may not make it on your next party agenda, a game can make assigning and completing tasks more fun and fair. Buy a spinning wheel with divided segments and assign chores to each section. Let everyone spin a few times to select their tasks for the week. Keep it simple by just doing a few straight spins, or keep it fairer by requiring that each member spin until they land on a few “hard” and “easy” chores.