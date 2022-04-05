Top Housekeeping Rules You’ll Want to Try Out

Housekeeping is a never-ending job. A great housekeeping schedule and some excellent housekeeping rules can keep you sane when it comes to tending to your home. Regular care can ensure that your home is guest-ready and that regular or emergent home maintenance can be easily performed when needed.

Clean While You Wash Rule

Cleaning experts hone their multitasking skills by following the clean while you wash rule. When you’re in the shower, a quick swipe with a scrubber and preloaded gentle dish soap. Following up with a squeegee after you’ve showered can ensure that you are never stuck for hours scrubbing your bathroom tub. Similarly, every time you wash your hands, wipe down the faucets. This easy step can be completed while you’re already in the room, meaning it is a seamless addition to your daily routine.

Rule of Emptying the Trash Daily

Instead of waiting until your tiny trash cans are completely full, take a quick few minutes each day to empty the small trash cans into your larger refuse bin. This can ensure that you don’t run into any stinky or gross problems down the road. Dealing with the garbage each day will keep away pests and eliminate odors.

One-Touch Rule

Everyone has items that end up out of place from time to time. The difference between great housekeeping experts and less-than-stellar housekeepers is how you handle that item once it is found. Following the one-touch rule can eliminate the stress of continually fighting an item out of place. It is really simple, anytime you find an item that doesn’t belong, pick it up and put it away immediately. The one-touch rule means you touch the object once to put it away instead of setting it down with the intent to get to it later.

The Rule of Daily Sweeping and Vacuuming

Sweeping and vacuuming daily may seem old-fashioned, but it’s a classic housekeeping rule for a reason. In our busy modern-day lives, it can be tempting to wait to sweep until you notice an issue. However, this can lend itself to an extra big task once you actually have to perform it. Instead, consider keeping your house spotless by doing a quick sweep or vacuum each day. Using a robot vacuum that can get the task done for you is an excellent option as well.