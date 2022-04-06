These days, as the price of gasoline and everyday commodities soar, it’s tempting to look for bargains—and in many cases, like choosing generic instead of branded, pinching pennies is not only smart, it’s essential. Here are six things well worth spending more of your money on now, that will be worth it in the long run.

Shoes – If you’re on your feet a lot, or into running or walking, you need a good pair of shoes. Cheap shoes not only wear out faster, but often lack the arch support and cushioning that protect the bones and muscles in your feet.

Paint – P ainting a room is tough, time-consuming work, and using cheap paint often means having to paint two coats or more instead of one to get good coverage, or needing to paint again in a year.

Home Repairs – Getting more than one bid for a job is wise, but for most home repairs, choosing quality materials and a reputable contractor who is bonded and insured can protect against costly mistakes and/or poor wear.

Kitchen Goods – Higher-quality kitchen items simply have a longer life span. A cheap blender won’t last long, and a high-quality kitchen knife will outlive a cheap one by 10 years.

Mattresses – When it comes to the mattress you’ll spend each of your nights on for years, buy the best one you can afford. A good night’s sleep affects your life, work and health, and saving money here may leave you needing to invest in a better one far sooner than you’d planned.

Red-Eye Flights – Saving $50 by booking a red-eye flight may seem like a good idea, but it can cost you more to get to the airport, and unless you are good at sleeping through anything, you may get to your destination red-eyed yourself and too tired to enjoy your trip.