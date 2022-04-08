Headliners Week of 4/3-4/9

A wave of these buyers are on the horizon, but the question is: Are you prepared to capitalize on it?Read more
A wave of these buyers are on the horizon, but the question is: Are you prepared to capitalize on it?Read more
RISMedia’s Quarterly Broker Confidence Index points to cautious optimism ahead on the heels of the spring market.Read more
RISMedia Managing Editor Paige Tepping delivers this week's Headliners, a video recap of the week's top stories in real estate.Read more
RISMedia Associate Online Editor Jordan Grice delivers this week's Headliners, a video recap of the week's top stories in real...Read more
RISMedia Content Editor Paige Brown delivers this week's Headliners, a video recap of the week's top stories in real estate.Read more
RISMedia Content Director Caysey Welton delivers this week's Headliners, a video recap of the week's top stories in real estate.Read more
RISMedia vice president of online editorial, Beth McGuire, delivers this week's Headliners, a video recap of the week's most important...Read more
RISMedia Executive Editor Maria Patterson delivers this week's Headliners, a video recap of the week's most important stories in real...Read more
RISMedia Associate Online Editor Jesse Williams delivers this week's Headliners, a video recap of the week's top stories in real...Read more
Click below to receive the latest real estate news and events directly to your inbox.