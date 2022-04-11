The spring gardening season is upon us, and if visions of red, ripe tomatoes and strawberries are dancing in your head, here are a few tried-and-true garden tips and tricks to help make this growing season among your most productive.

Coffee Grounds Do Double Duty – Adding coffee grounds to the soil around your plants helps to keep pests away and adds nutrients to the soil.

Try Crumbled Eggshells – Coarsely crumbled egg shells form an effective barrier against soft-bodied garden pests like snails and slugs that eat your plants.

Hydrogen Peroxide Prevents Root Rot – If your garden suffers from root rot or fungal disease, spritz it with a 3% hydrogen peroxide solution once a day or add a solution of one part hydrogen peroxide to 32 parts water weekly.

Diaper Trick for Potted Plants – Placing a diaper in the bottom of a pot before adding potting soil will help the plant retain moisture.

Epsom Salts Can Help Transplants – When planting seedlings or new plants, dig a hole and place a tablespoon of Epsom salts into the hole. Cover it with a thin layer of dirt, then put the plant in the hole and finish planting.

Use Cooking Water to Fertilize – When you boil eggs or steam vegetables, don’t toss the cooking water. Let it cool, then pour it into plants to help fertilize them.

Deadheading Boosts Flowering – Pinching off spent flowers from your plants promotes more blooms — and pinching off emerging flowers from your herbs will promote healthier growth.

Muffin Tins for Spacing – When planting seedlings, u se muffin tins for marking holes in the soil at an equal distance. Simply press the tin in the garden soil to make an impression. You will have equally spaced-out holes for planting seedlings.