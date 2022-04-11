Morgan Carey, CEO of Real Estate Webmasters, is dedicated to helping real estate professionals take their business to the next level. With a passion for finding and providing solutions, Carey recently teamed up with AJ Hazzi, founder of Vantage West Realty, to create an educational program that offers exclusive training from industry experts in a digital and interactive classroom setting.

After opening his own coaching program, The Vantage West Academy, Hazzi approached Carey to showcase some of his training sessions and webinars and get them in front of Real Estate Webmasters’ clients. Once they recognized the value these programs offered the industry, they knew that creating and launching REW Academy was the right move.

“We cover all the things that a REALTOR® truly needs,” says Carey, referring to the tactical topics covered, from lead conversion to business tips to pay-per-click. “A lot of people ask, ‘why did I learn algebra in University when I’ll never use it?’ I think real estate courses can be the same way,” he adds.

“They don’t teach you how to find the lead, how to talk to a lead, how to convert a lead or how to make that relationship for life,” he says. “We focus on those skills.”

In addition to the value that comes from the topics covered, REW Academy is dialed into today’s digital world. Training courses, coaching programs and discussions are all done through webinars, offering an interactive way for agents to learn, ask questions and share items, ideas and files. The content can be accessed from anywhere in the world, which is perfect for a post-pandemic, digital-focused era.

“Being a digital company gives us a huge advantage because we specifically focus on technology, and technology, as we know, is the way of the future,” says Carey. “It’s the way of the now. Everything is remote, and everything is digital, so Real Estate Webmasters is uniquely poised to offer training that is specifically tailored to being online.”

Hazzi, in addition to being a longtime customer of Real Estate Webmasters, is an extremely successful broker who brings over 20 years of experience to the program. With an intimate knowledge of the company’s processes and technologies, Carey believes it was a logical fit that the two work together to teach their students how to get the most out of their products and services.

“The model and systems we’ve been developing are finally ready to be shared at a wider scale. This industry provides so much opportunity, and it’s unfortunate that so few will realize the true promise of this amazing business,” says Hazzi. “We’ve proven that it’s possible to sell a huge volume of real estate and still have an amazing quality of life. It just comes down to systems and leverage.”

Heading into year two of REW Academy, both Carey and Hazzi have seen success come from the program.

“We’re finding case studies where our customers are leaning in, getting the leads, applying AJ’s teachings and ultimately finding great success,” says Carey.

“Who are you going to learn business from the first time you’re ever doing it? Having a coach is massively important for team leaders, brokers and agents,” concludes Carey. “Our webinar sessions, downloads and other technical components are great, but the best thing about the academy is what we focus on, and the content that truly matters.”

For more information, please visit www.realestatewebmasters.com.