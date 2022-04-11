Like most consumer commodities in the wake of the global pandemic, travel costs have significantly increased for a variety of economic and logistical reasons. Currently, eager crowds are driving up demand while travel companies are dealing with labor shortages and record high gas prices. But if a summer getaway is high on your wishlist, travel professionals provide a few tips for making your travel dollar go further.
- Airfare – Flight costs were up 12.7% in February compared with the previous year, although down more than 14% compared with 2019, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Trips to Mexico or South America will be less costly than flying to Europe this summer, and packaging your flight with lodging can shave dollars from your overall cost. Lowest flight prices can be found on newer, no-frills airlines if you opt for a destination on their routes.
- Hotels – The average daily hotel price in the U.S. between March 1 to 26 of this year was $147.15—significantly higher than the same time last year, when average rates were nearly $105, and higher than 2019, when the average nightly stay was $132.56. You might find best prices in a convention hub—where occupancy is still low, rather than at a resort hub—and shop directly on hotel brand websites rather than on price-comparison sites, because you may find discounts for things such as AAA membership.
- Car Rentals – Rental car companies are charging higher prices because demand is greater than supply. Experts suggest vacationing in areas with good public transportation. If you need to rent a car though, book it first, because you may find it the most expensive part of your vacation.
- Cruises – Most cruise ships were not even sailing a year ago, so there is a lot of pent-up demand. Still, there are bargains being offered in order to lure back weary travelers, so check for best prices and look for best buys at traditionally off-season periods in your preferred destination.