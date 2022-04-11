12.7% in February compared with the previous year, although down more than 14% compared with 2019, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Trips to Mexico or South America will be less costly than flying to Europe this summer, and packaging your flight with lodging can shave dollars from your overall cost. Lowest flight prices can be found on newer, no-frills airlines if you opt for a destination on their routes.

The average daily hotel price

in the U.S.

between March 1 to 26 of this year was $147.15

—

significantly higher than the same time last year, when average rates were nearly $105, and higher than 2019, when the average nightly stay was $132.56. You might find best prices in a convention hub

—

where occupancy is still low, rather than at a resort hub

—

and shop directly on hotel brand websites rather than on price-comparison sites, because you may find discounts for things such as AAA membership.