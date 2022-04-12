Why do real estate agents work so hard to acquire new clients rather than maximizing repeat business with past clients and existing relationships?

According to the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), 90% of homeowners say they’ll use their agent again, but only 12% actually do.

How can we retain past clients and build loyalty during those dormant years when they’re not actively buying or selling? Consider these client-retention strategies to build stronger, longer-lasting connections.

Rewrite the Playbook

We’re all familiar with the usual playbook: sending holiday cards and seasonal mailers, writing blog posts and social content related to home improvement and maintenance. When done well, this content might encourage past clients to remember you the next time they sell a home.

But almost every real estate professional sends a similar battery of seasonal communications with ideas for improving curb appeal, “best value” renovations and updates on housing-market trends.

If you’re sending the same templatized communications as the agent down the street, recipients are likely to tune it out.

Building Loyalty Means Delivering Real Value

Solving these challenges for real estate agents is what inspired the launch of MoveEasy. If agents want to earn past clients’ attention, they need to show them that they’re using their industry knowledge to give them insider advantages and savings.

You not only need to create relevant content around homeownership topics they care about, but also hyper-local content, referrals and discounts on home contractors or service providers.

MoveEasy is custom-built to deliver on this promise, empowering agents to deliver value to their clients over their entire lifetime as a homeowner.

Homeowners can compare thousands of vetted service providers across categories like home insurance, internet and cable, home protection, energy, utilities and more. The dashboard also features a savings calculator to compare prices, hire a local contractor and apply exclusive discounts.

Streamlining Homeownership

To succeed in today’s hyper-competitive market, agents now have the opportunity and responsibility to stretch beyond the usual playbook to deliver value.

Rather than reminding clients to replace their HVAC filter, give them a referral link where they click and subscribe to a company that automatically sends them filters every three months. Instead of offering generic kitchen remodeling tips, give clients a planning tool that provides research that’s relevant to their home and location. Rather than daydreams about how their future kitchen might look, leave them with a list of contractors, an understanding of next steps and a calculation for how an updated kitchen may improve their home’s value.

MoveEasy keeps your clients organized and helps you maintain an active relationship with them over the lifetime of their homeownership, providing an invaluable tool to build client loyalty and referrals.