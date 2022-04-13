While countless kitchen supplies and appliances are on the market, your kitchen really only needs the essentials. So whether you’re building your list of essentials, or you’re trying to pare back what you currently have, invest in high-quality cooking essentials so you can navigate your kitchen smoothly and efficiently. Read on for the cooking essentials every home should have.

The Right Knives

Ditch your bulky knife block in exchange for the three necessities. Every kitchen should have a chef’s knife, serrated knife and a paring knife. A chef’s knife is an all-purpose knife and can cut vegetables, fruit, fish and meat. A chef’s knife should be an investment, as it will make food prep more manageable and will last a long time with the proper care and regular sharpening. A serrated knife is necessary to cut bread, as cutting bread with a flat blade can be difficult and result in crumbled bread. Finally, a paring knife helps cut smaller items or if you need to make precise cuts.

Cast Iron Pan

A cast-iron pan can cook almost anything. Whether you want to sear meat, saute vegetables or fry eggs, a cast iron pan results in a flavorful meal every time. In addition, a cast iron pan doesn’t require soap. You can wash it with water and keep it seasoned by rubbing it with oil.

Sauté Pan

A large classic sauté pan is as versatile as a cast iron pan but is often larger, making it an excellent option when you’re cooking larger meals or large batches of sources.

Dutch Oven

A dutch oven will retain and evenly distribute heat. It can be used to cook soups, simmer sauces, braise meat and can be moved from the stove to the oven.

Sheet Pans

A high-quality sheet pan can do it all from roasting vegetables to baking cookies. Line the pan with parchment paper for easier clean-up.

Metal Spatula

A metal spatula is ideal for flipping eggs or sauteing meals that stick to the pan, such as meat and vegetables.

Rubber or Silicone Spatula

A rubber spatula should be used on non-stick pans and can also be used for gently stirring food and scraping mixing bowls.

Tongs

Tongs are ideal when you’re cooking meat or when you’re moving hot items from the pan to the serving dishes.

Mixing Bowl

Whether it’s a sturdy aluminum bowl or nesting glass bowls, mixing bowls are vital for baking, preparing food or preparing larger dishes like salads.

Meat Thermometer

An instant thermometer is the best way to tell if the meat is done. When you use a meat thermometer, you’ll avoid under or overcooking the meat, and it will prevent you from poking the flavor right out.

Whisk

A whisk with a good handle is helpful when you’re cooking eggs, baking and making dressings and sauces.

Immersion Blender

An immersion blender can do it all. From blending soups, sauces, smoothies and mixing baked goods, dips and more, it’s a small appliance that can be easily stored and cleaned.

By removing the items you don’t need, you can focus on investing in high-quality items that will stand the test of time.