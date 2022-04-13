A beautiful and organized laundry room can make the most mundane chore feel more manageable. By turning this utility space into a highly functional, intentionally designed area, you can create a room where you’ll look forward to spending time. If you’re looking to design your dream laundry room, read on for tips on creating a high-end laundry space.

High-End Washing Machines and Clothes Dryers

As the workhorse of the laundry room, the washing machine and clothes dryers are the most essential features of the space. High-end versions by Miele, Electrolux or LG, offer features that result in machines that accommodate large loads and run silently. In addition, high-end models provide functionality such as faster wash times, the ability to automatically measure the detergent, providing a gentler wash, eco-friendly drying, steam drying options and using steam to sanitize your clothing loads. If your washing machine is continuously full, including two washing machines and two dryers will significantly increase your laundry room’s efficiency.

Storage and Organization

A laundry room needs ample storage for detergents, cleaning supplies, hangers and other accessories. A laundry pedestal can hold and hide your laundry supplies, including large detergent bottles and boxes. Having a space for folding the laundry is a significant asset, as you can fold the clothes as soon as you take them out of the laundry. This means no laundry baskets filled with unfolded clothes several days later. In addition, installing a long countertop provides the space to sort and fold your laundry.

An organization system is key to a well-functioning laundry room. Ensuring everything has its place creates an efficient laundry process. A sorting system, clothing bins, clothes and garment racks all contribute to creating organizational systems that will help to speed up the overall time you spend doing laundry. In addition, decanting all detergent, soaps and fabric softeners will eliminate visual clutter and help you better determine the available quantities.

Media Area

Hanging a TV in the laundry room is an excellent way to pass the time when you’re folding laundry. When you put on your favorite show, before you know it, you will have watched several episodes and folded several baskets of laundry — a win-win! A charging station, built-in sound system or an Amazon Echo will allow you to listen to music or podcasts also to help you pass the time.

Accents and Art

Once the functional pieces are in their place, layering in art and decorative accents will create a beautiful space that you will gravitate to. Laundry room decor ideas include:

Wallpapering the walls.

Hanging your favorite artwork.

Displaying framed photos.

Even setting out fresh flowers.

A jar of your favorite snacks will give you the energy to power through laundry day. These touches will make the laundry room a more pleasant space to spend time in.

These laundry room ideas result in an area where you can be productive and enjoy the process.