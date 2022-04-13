Howard Hanna Real Estate Services has introduced Hanna Home Concierge, a new service available to clients through MoveEasy’s multi-channel concierge and home management platform. Hanna Home Concierge will assist homeowners with settling and managing their homes over time, saving them time and money.

“We’re thrilled to partner with MoveEasy on the launch of Hanna Home Concierge as we continue to innovate and find new ways to bring value to our clients,” said Annie Hanna Engel, chief legal officer with Hanna Holdings, Inc. and president of Howard Hanna Insurance Services. “The moving process and ongoing home projects can be overwhelming and stressful for homeowners. Now with a dedicated concierge and 360° dashboard, we can offer clients exclusive discounts and referrals to add value over time, increasing loyalty and referrals.”

The new homeowner dashboard provides Howard Hanna clients with access to service providers across categories including home insurance, home warranty, internet and cable providers, home security, energy, utilities and more. Other features include a built-in savings calculator and a “My Next Move” feature allowing clients to alert their Howard Hanna agent or broker when they’re ready to move again.

“Imagine giving your client the gift of a seamless move, a 360° dashboard for all their home management needs, and a lifetime concierge on top of that,” said MoveEasy CEO Venkatesh Ganapathy. “You’re going to be the agent and brokerage they remember and recommend to family and friends.”

To learn more, visit www.howardhanna.com.