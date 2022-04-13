It’s the little things that often make the most significant difference. With entertaining, the tiniest touches can make your hosting experience more effortless and delight your guests. From the serving ware to the ambiance to even having a guest room prepared, these small touches can make your get-togethers and soirees unforgettable. Read on for must-have accessories and tips for elevated entertaining.

Use Plain Dinnerware

Plan dinnerware in a neutral color that looks clean, pristine and put together. Depending on the occasion, it also gives you the flexibility to accent your various tablescapes with tablecloths, table runners, flowers, candles and place cards.

Have Extra Seating

If you like to host often, ensuring you have ample seating will make everyone feel comfortable in your home. This doesn’t mean keeping folding chairs in storage space. Instead, it means decorating with benches, stools, ottomans and even floor pillows, so your guests can sit when they come to visit, while the pieces will serve as decorative accents when they are not in use.

Own Appropriate Glassware

A well-stocked bar also means a well-rounded selection of glasses. In addition to wine glasses, every glassware collection should include martini glasses, champagne flutes, lowball glasses and highball glasses.

Keep Fresh Garnishes

Similar to having appropriate glassware, having a fresh garnish for your beverage is a small, appreciated touch. Slice lemons and limes and store them in your freezer. Even if you have last-minute guests, you can ensure you have a fresh citrus garnish available for their beverage.

Display Candles

Whether they are scented or unscented, a room filled with lit candles automatically feels cozier and more inviting. From plain pillar candles to seasonally scented candles, candles are the easiest way to elevate the ambiance instantly. So, before your guests arrive, dim the overhead lighting and light all the candles.

Freshen the Guest Room

You never know if a guest will need a last-minute sleepover. Before hosting, ensure the guest room has fresh sheets, tidied up and leave a guest basket filled with toiletries, a washcloth and even slippers. A small vase with fresh flowers and an easily accessible phone charger will help any unexpected guests feel welcomed.

Set Out Fresh Greenery

Display an assortment of fresh flowers mixed with fresh greenery. Freshly filled vases instantly elevate a room and make the space feel special. The entryway, kitchen, dining table and powder room are all places that can benefit from fresh greenery.

Offer Comfortable Touches

Whether you’re hosting indoors or outdoors, encourage your guests to make themselves comfortable by providing easily accessible throw planets and pillows. Set baskets filled with throw blankets in easy to reach spots near the living room sofa, as well as by the outdoor seating area. This will make your guest want to curl up, pour another glass of wine and catch up on conversation.

Whether it’s an event you’ve been planning for months or a last-minute get-together, the tiny details will elevate your hosting status.