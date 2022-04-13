Every once in a while, it’s essential to assess the must-have utility items in your home, particularly the safety essentials that will protect you and your family in the event of an emergency. Having the proper safety gear can help you feel better prepared and more in control of the situation from fires, break-ins, injuries or other emergencies. Read on for the safety essentials every home should have.

Smart Lock

Having a smart lock instead of your deadbolt can prevent your keys from falling into the wrong hands. Whether you lose your keys or hide them under the mat for visitors, a deadbolt will eliminate your keys from being too accessible. In addition, a smart lock will allow you to use the associated app to lock, unlock and monitor when the door opens and closes.

Smart Doorbell

A smart doorbell lets you know who’s at the door, so you don’t have to open the door to someone you don’t know. It also monitors outside activity to see what’s going on when you’re not home and can be valuable if you need to revisit footage from a particular night.

Motion Detector Lights

Motion sensor lights can deter unwanted nighttime visitors or intruders by shining a bright light on them when they approach the house. When motion sensor lights are installed near entryways, they can also illuminate the walkway to help you and your family safely enter the house late at night.

Wireless Phone Charger

A wireless phone charger can be valuable if you lose power and your phone is low on battery. Keep a wireless phone charger on hand to ensure your phone is operable during any emergencies resulting in a power loss.

First Aid Kit

Keep several first aid kids throughout your home for easy access during accidents. In addition to the basic items, such as bandages and gauze pads, a first aid kit should be stocked with safety gear such as a CPR breathing mask and a whistle, in case of more significant emergencies.

Fire Extinguisher and Safety Ladder

A house fire is a tragedy for many reasons. Having some gear to aid in keeping you and your family safe can make a big difference in terms of damage and loss. Storing several fire extinguishers on different floors of your home can empower you to extinguish any flames as soon as they erupt.

Portable Generator

A portable generator is helpful when you lose your electricity. It will help with food spoilage in the refrigerator and freezer, keep the lights running and the hot water going. In addition, if you work from home, it can allow you to continue to work by keeping your computer running.

Also, having an emergency ladder in an easily accessible location, such as near several windows, can give you an exit strategy if you need to evacuate the home.