Top 6 Most Idyllic Movie Houses

The silver screen is aspirational and inspirational, and in some movies, the house is the star of the film. While some iconic movie houses are real homes, others are sets explicitly made for the movie. Whether or not they are real homes, these houses have the perfect blend of beauty and an unforgettable inviting atmosphere. Here are some of the most idyllic movie houses that will make you want to jump through the screen and make yourself at home.

The Notebook

The grand porch of Noah, and eventually, Allie’s home, is its stunning focal point. The southern-style white house is set in coastal North Carolina in the late 1940’s. Its inviting porch makes you want to sit down, pour a glass of sweet tea and stay awhile.

Something’s Gotta Give

Nancy Meyers creates movie magic, and her sets are also interior design magic. The Hamptons beach house in Something’s Gotta Give is an idyllic shingle-style beach house with a wraparound porch and perfectly coastal gravel driveway. The interior is a blue and white color palette, sisal accents, a crisp white kitchen complete with soapstone counters and many rooms boasting floor to ceiling windows and glass doors.

The Proposal

While this cedar shingle and stone lakeside mansion is supposed to be set in Ryan Reynold’s character’s hometown in Alaska, the nine-bedroom, 10-bathroom house is located in Massachusetts. With mountains to one side, water to the other and a gorgeous forest of lush green trees surrounding them on every other side, the exterior setting is awe-inspiring enough. The interior is filled with deep, rich hues and warm materials, such as stone and dark wood.

Father of the Bride

The Father of the Bride house is the quintessential movie house at the top of everyone’s list of favorite movie homes. The ivy-covered, white Colonial Revival house exudes both warmth and elegance while being understated yet stunning. The interior and front exterior was filmed at a home in Pasadena, CA, but the beloved backyard and side yard were filmed in Alhambra, CA. The interior wainscoting, overstuffed furniture and butcher block kitchen counters provide a welcoming sense of nostalgia.

It’s Complicated

Another gorgeous Nancy Meyers movie home, It’s Complicated is known for its stunning kitchen. The Spanish hacienda-style ranch is set in Thousand Oaks, CA. The kitchen has a neutral palette, with black iron windows, a sisal window shade and a white marble island. Meryl Streep’s character’s lush kitchen garden is awe-inspiring, from the abundance of colors to various vegetables.

Under the Tuscan Sun

The Italian villa set in the Tuscan countryside is filled with rustic Italian charm. While the house is centuries old, the living spaces feel airy and bright. In fact, if you’re looking to book a vacation to Tuscany, the breathtaking house sleeps 20 and is available to rent, ranging from 2,362-$4,051 per night.