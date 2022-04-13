When you think of wall coverings, paint, wallpaper and tile are the most common materials that typically come to mind. However, if you’re looking to treat your walls to materials that feel more luxe, special and unique, there are a plethora of options begging to cover your walls. Read on for some unexpected wall coverings and how you can use them in your home.

Textiles

Textiles in luxe fabrics create a distinctive look that feels cozy and one-of-a-kind. Fabric-covered walls in sumptuous fabrics, like linen, silk, velvet or leather, add texture and feel both formal and inviting. Textiles on the walls also add a layer of soundproofing, making it an excellent choice for a space such as a library or large dining room. If you gravitate towards a tone-on-tone effect, covering your walls in the same fabric as your upholstery creates a cohesive and cocooned effect.

Grasscloth

Grasscloth wallpaper is a visual hybrid of a textile and a wallpaper. It’s neutral enough to work in nearly any space, and it also adds texture to create visual interest, depth and warmth. Grasscloth wallpaper comes in a variety of colors. Natural grasscloth wallpaper needs to be lightly dusted and must stay dry, while faux grasscloth is vinyl and can be wiped down easily, which is ideal in high-traffic spaces or if you have young children.

High-Gloss Paint

High-gloss paint can make any room feel lustrous and extra special. High-gloss paint, especially from floor to ceiling, can create a room filled with light, depth and a touch of drama. Its reflective surface allows light, such as sunlight, lamps and candles, to bounce around the room. For high-gloss paint to have the most significant impact, the walls must be in pristine condition, as the high sheen of the paint highlights any imperfections in the walls.

Murals

Wall murals create a sense of old-world luxury in a room. Whether the mural is hand-painted directly onto the wall or is a custom wallpaper mural, murals are works of art and instantly elevate the room. From botanicals, branches, trellises, landscapes or country scenes, a wall with a mural can offer an instant escape.

Hand-Painted Wallpaper

Gracie wallpaper is the ultimate in luxury hand-painted wallpaper. Gracie wallcoverings have stood the test of time and have been adorning walls since the late 1800s. All Gracie wallpapers are hand-painted and can completely transform a space. Gracie wallpaper is used by the most elite designers, has graced The White House’s walls and has been featured in countless publications.

Wood Treatments

Wood paneling and molding offer an elegant, stately and finished look. Woodwork can upgrade any space and, depending on the application, create a traditional or contemporary feel. And no room is complete without molding, whether it is ornate crown molding or a streamlined door casing.

The creative options with luxury wall coverings can feel infinite from textiles, high-gloss paint or hand-painted designs.