Your home’s exterior makes an impression on your neighbors, your guests and anyone else who visits or passes by. Curb appeal is particularly important if you’re thinking about selling your house. It won’t matter how beautiful your home is on the inside if buyers are so turned off by the exterior that they don’t bother walking through the front door.

It’s easy to overlook problems when you see them every day. These are some common issues that might not be on your radar, but should be.

Peeling Paint

Damaged paint can make your entire home seem run down. If your house could use a fresh coat of paint, make that a priority. You might not have to repaint the entire exterior. You might be able to transform the look of your property simply by repainting the front door or the garage door.

Unkempt Yard

Tall grass, weeds in the garden and dead branches can make your property an eyesore. Damaged trees can also be a safety hazard. If a branch falls or gets blown away in a storm, it can damage your roof, your car or your neighbor’s property and can also cause injuries. If you haven’t made lawn care a priority, set aside some time to tackle it or hire a landscaping service to clean up the yard.

Dirty Windows

Many homeowners dread the thought of cleaning windows, but it’s the type of chore that needs to be done from time to time. Dirty windows can make a negative impression on others and can also make it difficult for you to enjoy the view around you from inside your house.

Clogged Gutters

Cleaning gutters is another chore that isn’t on any homeowner’s list of favorite activities, but it’s necessary. Clogged gutters can get backed up. That can result in damage to your roof, siding, foundation and landscaping. In addition, clogged gutters can sag and can even fall down, which obviously won’t help your home’s curb appeal.

Bad Lighting

Poor lighting can make your house look uninviting and can also be a safety and security issue. If a family member or guest can’t see well when approaching the front door, the individual can fall and get injured. If a visitor gets hurt on your property, you can find yourself facing higher homeowners insurance premiums, or even a lawsuit. Inadequate lighting can also make your house attractive to burglars.

Set Priorities and Stick to Your Budget

Improving your home’s curb appeal doesn’t have to be expensive. Some minor upgrades and inexpensive repairs may be all that’s needed to dramatically change the impression that your house makes on others.

If you’re on a tight budget, focus on making repairs to address safety hazards or prevent structural damage. Dealing with those types of issues can also improve your home’s curb appeal and deter potential buyers. Once you have addressed those problems, you can turn your attention to less pressing issues and focus on beautifying your home.