Latter & Blum has launched Latter & Blum Select, powered by zavvie, to help their customers better understand all the buying, selling and renting options available to them, the company has announced.

The new technology helps connect Latter & Blum agents and their clients with the widest range of options available to them at any given time, a release stated. These may include:

For home sellers:

An instant all-cash offer from an iBuyer.

A buy-before-you-sell modern bridge solution.

Pre-listing financing options to make home improvements to maximize the sales price and proceeds.

Listing their home on the open market for maximum profit.

For homebuyers:

Traditional purchase mortgage financing options.

A Homeownership Accelerator program that turns renters into homeowners.

“Today, homeowners and buyers who use Latter & Blum Select have the most choices,” said Lacey Merrick Conway, chief executive officer of Latter & Blum. “But with these new programs comes new information that can be overwhelming for a seller or buyer. Our 3,000-plus agents are ready to provide their expert advice and guidance to help sellers and buyers determine their best option.”

“Homeowners want to see what an iBuyer would offer for their home,” said Conway. “Or they may want to buy a new home before they put their current home on the market. Other sellers could benefit from a pre-listing renovation to raise their sales price and profit. However, most homeowners want to list their homes on the open market to maximize their return. Latter & Blum agents can help them make the right choice.”

Conway also explained that Latter & Blum Select features a new program for renters that helps them become homeowners faster. “No one ever dreamed of renting a ‘forever’ home,” Conway said. “Most renters want to own a home someday, and now we can help them with a new, quicker path to homeownership.”

“Latter & Blum continues to be a market leader by embracing innovation,” said zavvie CEO and Founder Lane Hornung. “While selling on the open market will continue to be the most popular choice for homeowners, Latter & Blum understands that a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach in real estate no longer works. Sellers and buyers want choices—they deserve to see every option available today—and Latter & Blum is leading the way.”

Latter & Blum Select is now available to homeowners, renters and buyers throughout the Southern United States, including in Louisiana, Greater New Orleans, Greater Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Alexandria, DeRidder, Houma, Thibodaux South Lafourche Parish and Lake Charles, and in Southern Mississippi and Houston, Texas.

For more information, visit https://zavvie.com/.