When you’re preparing to sell your home, perception is everything. Potential buyers will form an impression within seconds. If they have a negative feeling initially, it can be hard for them to shake.

Even seemingly minor flaws or imperfections can cause buyers to make negative assumptions about the rest of your house before they even see it. You may be surprised to learn that doorknobs garner a lot of attention from potential buyers and that installing new door knobs can help you sell your home.

Old Door Knobs Can Make Buyers Assume That There Are Bigger Problems

Buyers base their initial impression of a house on what they see outside. Landscaping is important, as is the condition of the front door. If a doorknob is old, worn, scratched or rusty, buyers can form a negative impression of a house before they even set foot inside.

Older door knobs can make a home look outdated. Buyers may think that the house will need a significant amount of renovating to make it suit their family’s needs.

When buyers see something that’s worn out or damaged, they tend to assume, either consciously or unconsciously, that what they’re seeing is just the tip of the iceberg. Buyers often think that if a homeowner neglected to make minor repairs, there are probably much larger problems elsewhere.

If buyers see a damaged doorknob, they may assume that the door itself is damaged and needs to be replaced. They may think about the financial expense and may wonder if the house has other security problems.

Door Knobs Can Impact Your Home’s Sale Price

A buyer who is concerned or dissatisfied with the condition of the doorknobs might still be interested in purchasing your home but might offer less than your asking price. Installing new door knobs can make a positive impact on buyers’ perceptions and on your home’s value.

Shiny new doorknobs can create the impression that you take pride in your home and care for it. That impression can influence buyers as they view the rest of the house. Interested buyers might even offer more than your list price to beat a competing offer.

Choose the Right Door Knobs

When replacing door knobs, consider the size and style of the doors, as well as the architecture of your house as a whole. Choose door knobs that will fit the design instead of creating a distraction.

All the doorknobs in your house don’t necessarily have to match, but your home should have an overall theme that ties the rooms together. You might want to select doorknobs in different styles or colors for different rooms, but their designs should complement each other.