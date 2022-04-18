Leadership and members of the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors®, Inc. (HGAR) traveled to Cannes, France recently to join some 20,000 attendees from more than 80 countries for the 2022 MIPIM conference, the largest international exhibition for real estate professionals.

The event, held March 15-18, featured more than 360 speakers and 2,400 exhibitors. This year’s theme was “Driving Urban Change” and discussions focused on making communities more sustainable, livable, affordable and resilient in the wake of Covid-19. Speakers also appealed to the industry to drive change in homes, offices, factories, health care facilities and other public spaces.

“We must build more housing, densify the city—and for this we must remove apprehensions about building permits,” said Former French President Francois Hollande, who opened the conference as the keynote March 15. “The next crises to come will relate to climate change. It is the public leaders who have the responsibility to avoid or at least reduce the climate crisis.”

HGAR was part of the National Association of REALTORS® USA Pavilion at MIPIM, and was joined by representatives from New Jersey, Florida, Miami, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri and Illinois associations, according to the company. HGAR President Anthony Domathoti presented investment opportunities in New York City and the Hudson Valley with a focus on life and bioscience sectors.

“We’re thrilled to again be a part of this incredible event and share with our industry colleagues some of the many wonderful investment opportunities in New York State,” said Richard Haggerty, CEO of HGAR and President and Chief Strategic Growth Officer, OneKey® MLS, the regional multiple listing service for New York. “We’re always seeking ways to better our industry and support our colleagues, and the takeaways from MIPIM are invaluable.”

