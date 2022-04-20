RISMedia’s 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers list is punctuated by some of the country’s top brokerage owners who carried their firms to great success during last year’s intense real estate market. Here are just a few of their leadership lessons.

INFLUENCERS

Andrew Linn

Broker/Owner

ERA Davis & Linn

Linn believes that being inclusive, collaborative and caring are keys to the company’s success. He describes his team this way: “One team empowering real estate professionals to build customer-centric and sustainable businesses opening doors for all to the safety, security and prosperity of a home.”

TRAILBLAZERS

Mayi de la Vega

CEO and Founder

ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

From leading the launch of an award-winning website to rolling out new marketing tools and technology, wellness programs and community fundraising initiatives, de la Vega’s top priority is keeping her team motivated and empowered. “Every choice we make matters. A choice can shut or open infinite doors.”

TRAILBLAZERS

Steven Domber

President

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hudson Valley

As he continued to navigate through an unprecedented housing market, Domber’s firm—joining the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices family in 2021— closed over $1.54 billion in sales, significantly up from their annual average of $850 million. “Our company has been a pillar in the community with a reputation of stability, integrity, trust and philanthropy.”

MOTIVATORS

Kymber Lovett-Menkiti

President

Keller Williams Capital Properties

In 2021, Lovett-Menkiti became the first African American female and one of the youngest individuals to take on the role of divisional leader of Keller Williams Realty. She also heads the KW National Social Equity Task Force. She believes it’s important to find strength and courage within oneself, citing this quote: “She needed a hero, so that’s who she became.”

FUTURISTS

Thad Wong

Co-Founder and Co-CEO

@properties Christie’s International Real Estate

Wong massively grew the @properties umbrella in 2021, acquiring Christie’s International Real Estate and leading the acquisition or development of AI, centralized educational platforms and mobile apps. “We’ve come a long way over the past two decades. We’re so grateful for our agents and staff who are integral to our growth.”

