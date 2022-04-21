Coldwell Banker Realty has announced the acquisition of Coldwell Banker Bain, one of its franchisee affiliates based in Madison, New Jersery. Following the acquisition of The Landover Corporation, doing business as Coldwell Banker Bain, from US RES Holding, LLC, an investment company, the real estate brokerage will continue to operate under the banner of Coldwell Banker Bain, the company announced.

Through the acquisition, Coldwell Banker Realty will bring in 1,300 sales agents from 37 offices. President and Chief Executive Officer of Coldwell Banker Bain Mike Grady, along with his management team, will remain with the newly combined company.

“I’m excited to welcome Coldwell Banker Bain,” said M. Ryan Gorman, CEO of Coldwell Banker Realty. “The company has been a North Star for luxury real estate for over 50 years and we are proud to support their legacy. Both organizations share our rich Coldwell Banker culture and heritage and take great pride in the technology, service and support offered to our agents, clients and consumers. Together we further bolster our surrounding affiliates with a strategically unified Coldwell Banker front. They make a remarkable addition to our team.”

“We’re excited to continue helping our clients and customers realize their homeownership dreams under the same trusted name and brand of Coldwell Banker Bain, now with the support from the company-owned operations,” said Grady.

Together with Coldwell Banker Bain, the Coldwell Banker company-owned operation includes more than 53,000 affiliated sales associates in 642 offices in 55 markets across the United States, with a combined closed sales volume of nearly $204 billion based on 2021 sales.

For more information, visit https://www.coldwellbankerhomes.com/.