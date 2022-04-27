VITALS:

BHGRE Winans

Years in business: 38

Size: 200 agents, 8 offices

Regions Served: Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex and Texoma area of North Texas and Southern Oklahoma

2021 Sales Volume: $682,222,875

2021 Transactions: 1,818

Mark McDonough was working in marketing and advertising at a large, privately held agency in Dallas when he decided to search for a career where he could have more impact on the overall success of the business.

At the time, his in-laws—David and Dana Winans—realized they needed someone who could help grow their real estate brokerage to the next level. A dozen years later, McDonough now serves as president of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate (BHGRE) Winans, and he couldn’t be happier with how far the firm has come and where it’s headed.

How is the Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) Metroplex market faring in these intense times?

Mark McDonough: Our market was very strong in 2021. At times, it felt too strong—agents were working harder than ever and dealing with circumstances and frustrations they had never dealt with before. For many agents in the industry, the past two years were just too much for them to handle, but for the ones willing to sacrifice, work hard and keep a positive attitude and communication style, they thrived.

What’s the secret to strong retention in these unique times, and how do you entice new agents to come onboard?

MM: Recruiting and retaining is all about having a strong value proposition that the company’s leadership, staff and agents all believe in and help build. At BHGRE Winans, we believe we exist to help our agents. When you wake up every morning and go to work thinking about what you can do to help an agent sell one more home than they did last month, you end up creating a culture of retention. You also end up with an agent base that is actively looking to bring more of their peers into the company.

Why are agents attracted to BHGRE Winans?

MM: Without a doubt, it is our culture that helps us stand out from the rest of the competition in DFW. We’ve been told, on multiple occasions, by agents who joined us that we are the best kept secret in DFW real estate, and we love that. Lots of companies wouldn’t be okay being a secret when it comes to agent happiness, but for us, it’s part of the magic. They know that we don’t accept everyone and that they are surrounded by other agents who do business the right way…who are far more successful than most agents they are competing with.

How do you ensure that your agents stay happy?

MM: Our job is to bring joy to the agents. Culturally, we want to spend time with them and get to know them outside of just a business setting. Another way we can bring joy to the agents is by helping them increase their sales and, therefore, their income. When an individual is successful, they are able to focus on the things in life that make them happy. We encourage our agents to take time away from work doing what they love.

How does the firm keep up with the latest technology?

MM: We have a staff that is not only curious, but also loves our industry. This means that we have a team of people who are up to date on trends and technology in our space. We believe that technology is not out to get us as an industry, but rather, that it can be used to propel us forward and create a better end experience for the consumer.

For more information, visit bebetterrealestate.com.