The National Association of REALTORS® and realtor.com® honored the four inaugural winners of the first Fair Housing Champion Awards during NAR’s Fair Housing Month event, “What Will it Take to Close the Racial Homeownership Gap?” Honorees were recognized for their work to increase access to homeownership in their communities.

Sponsored by realtor.com®, the award provides a $4,000 prize that winners can dedicate to a housing-related nonprofit organization of their choice.

“NAR is committed to helping build thriving, inclusive communities in every zip code in America,” said NAR President Leslie Rouda Smith. “I am so proud of all the work our winners have done to increase access to homeownership and hope their leadership can serve as an example to inspire others into action.”

This year’s winners:

Harrison Beacher is managing partner of the Coalition Properties group, serving the D.C. metro area, and affiliated with Keller Williams Capital Properties. Harrison currently serves as the 2022 president for the Greater Capital Area Association of REALTORS® and an at-large director for the D.C. Association of REALTORS®.

Sabrina Brown is a broker/owner of Brown and Brown Real Estate in Fresno, California. Sabrina is a director at her local and state associations, the Madera Association of REALTORS® and the California Association of REALTORS®.

Bobbi Howe is a second-generation real estate professional with more than 24 years of experience as a REALTORSr®. Bobbi currently serves as the treasurer-elect for Missouri REALTORS®.

Rafael Perez has been a REALTOR® since 2012 and serves on NAR’s Fair Housing Policy Committee. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals San Diego, where he is a past chapter president. He continues his eight plus years of service as a commissioner for the City of San Diego on the Citizens’ Equal Opportunity Commission.

“Realtor.com® was inspired to help create and sponsor the Fair Housing Champion Awards based on our support of NAR’s Good Neighbor Awards,” said realtor.com® Chief Marketing Officer Mickey Neuberger. “Like the Good Neighbor Award winners, the REALTORS® who are recognized today as fair housing champions are making a real difference in their communities as they help people overcome bias, discrimination and inequality.”

For more information and to read more about the award winners, visit https://www.nar.realtor/fair-housing/fair-housing-month.