A leaning fence can be an eyesore. It can make your house look unattractive and annoy your neighbors. It can also be a safety hazard. A child can get injured, a pet can escape from your yard or a neighbor’s pet can get into your yard. Depending on the source of the problem, you might be able to repair a leaning fence yourself, or you might need to seek help from a professional.

Figure Out Why the Fence Is Leaning

Before you can fix a leaning fence, you have to figure out what’s causing the issue. The fence may be leaning because the wooden posts expanded and contracted in response to changing weather. The bottom of a post might be rotted, or the fence might be unstable simply because the soil has shifted.

How to Fix a Leaning Post

If a post is leaning, you might be able to straighten it. You might have to remove the rails first.

Wedge boards between the ground and the post at 45-degree angles to brace the post. Use a level to make sure the post is straight, then fill in the hole with a mixture of sand and gravel, or with concrete. If you decide to use concrete, let it dry completely before you reattach the rails that you removed.

If a post is damaged and encased in concrete, dig 6 to 8 inches around the concrete until you’re able to move the post. Then use a sledgehammer and chisel to break up the concrete. Dispose of the post and the concrete.

If any rails are damaged, replace them and attach new rails with nails or screws. If any supporting posts are broken, bent or rotten, replace them.

If you decide to make DIY repairs, wear gloves and safety glasses. Try to get someone to help you. That will make it easier to get the post level and secure it in the hole.

Talk to Your Neighbor

Discuss repairs with your neighbor before you begin work. You might share legal and financial responsibility for maintaining the fence. Also, if you or a contractor can get permission to enter your neighbor’s yard, that can make repairing the fence easier.

Consider Hiring a Contractor

A fence needs to be secure and in good condition to protect your family. Repairs that are done incorrectly can put you and your loved ones at risk. If you aren’t sure why your fence is leaning, if you don’t have the tools required to fix it or if you don’t feel that you’re physically up to the task, hire a contractor. If the fence is seriously damaged due to a storm or years of neglect, it might be better to replace it than to try to fix it.

Maintain Your Fence

Check your fence for signs of damage on a regular basis. If you notice that it’s starting to lean, address the issue as soon as possible, before it gets worse or becomes a safety or security hazard.