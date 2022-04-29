It happens every year:
You: “Hey Mom, what can I get you for Mother’s Day?”
Mom: “Oh, honey, there’s nothing I need, so please don’t spend any money.”
Well, flowers or sweets are always nice, but this year, consider celebrating Mom with something a little different. Here are some Mother’s Day gift ideas that cost next to nothing, but are guaranteed to please.
- Schedule a Foot Massage – Make her a homemade gift certificate for a foot massage. Follow through with 20 minutes of massage with a fragrant lotion, then leave the lotion with her.
- Take Her to the Movies (at Home) – If you know her favorite movie, rent it. Stock up on snacks, make sure she’s comfy, then watch the movie with her, even if it’s too old-fashioned or too sentimental for you.
- Make Her a Memory Journal – Buy a scrapbook and fill it with photos, drawings and hand-written memories of the special times you’ve shared over the years.
- Cook Her a Meal – A get-out-of-the-kitchen pass is sure to please. Sit her down with a book or movie while you cook brunch or dinner. Find a recipe, be sure you have the ingredients on hand and cook away. Be sure to clean up afterward, or the gift doesn’t count.
- Notate a Calendar – Buy her a desktop or purse-sized date calendar. But before you give it to her, write a loving little note to her every few pages. This is guaranteed to make her smile all year long!
- Plan a Picnic – Invite the family or make it just the two of you. Either way, pick the perfect spot and pack the nicest lunch you can think of, including some of the treats you know she loves.
- Give Her a Honey-Do Day – Is there a Mom out there who doesn’t have a list of ‘things-that-need-to-be done?’ Give her the gift of time, then spend a few hours washing the car, weeding the garden or whatever else is on her list.