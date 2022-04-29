Painting the interior is one of the easiest ways to create a home that reflects your personality. Since it’s your house, you might think that anything goes, but that’s not the case.

Certain colors can create a negative impression in the minds of buyers if you decide to sell your house. Some hues can also trigger negative emotions in family members and in guests who visit your home.

Be Careful With Bold Colors

Red, orange and yellow aren’t good choices if you’re planning to sell your house anytime soon. They might suit your personality and work well with your furniture and artwork, but bright colors can immediately make potential buyers decide that your home isn’t right for them.

Blue is a popular choice when it comes to interior design, but you should avoid royal blue and other bright shades. A bold blue might look stunning on a swatch, but it can be overpowering if it’s used to cover the walls in an entire room.

A bright shade of green can also be overpowering. If you have your heart set on green, use a deeper shade.

Avoid painting a bedroom red or purple. Those colors can trigger an emotional response that can make it difficult to get a good night’s sleep.

Pink might work, provided the shade that you choose isn’t too light or too dark. If you decide to use pink, don’t use it in an entire room. Paint an accent wall in pink to give the room a burst of color without making it seem overwhelming.

Use Dark Colors Sparingly

Gray can evoke negative emotions if it’s used in the kitchen, especially if the room is small and cramped and has little natural light. Choose a color that will make the kitchen look bright and inviting.

In a small room, avoid brown and other dark colors. Those shades can make a small room seem even smaller. A light shade of brown might work in certain rooms. In some cases, a darker brown can be a good choice for an accent wall.

Choose the Right Neutrals and Use Them in the Right Places

If you’re going to put your house on the market, paint the walls with neutral colors. It’s important to use the right shades so your house doesn’t look unappealing.

White might seem like an obvious choice, but you have to select a shade with the right undertone. Depending on the lighting, a warm undertone or a neutral paint with a yellow or green undertone can make a room appear dingy or dreary. Choose a neutral color with a cool undertone.

If you work from home, avoid painting the walls white. That can lead to anxiety and eye strain.

You should also stay away from white in the bathroom. Although it’s a neutral color, it shows stains and can make the room look unappealing. The bathroom is one area where it might be a good idea to use a bolder color.