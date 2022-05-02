RISMedia’s May issue of Real Estate magazine is up and not to be missed are some in-depth exclusives this month with Real Estate Webmasters’ Morgan Carey and BHHS HomeServices’ Christy Budnick. Check out this month’s features below.

Cover Story

38 Renaissance Catches Fire

How Top Brokerages Are Winning With Real Estate Webmasters’ New Web Platform, Lead Generation and CRM

Real Estate Webmasters’ new Renaissance platform has quickly gained dominance in the marketplace, especially at the enterprise level. But what many don’t know is that it almost didn’t happen. As COVID began to sweep the world in 2020—and businesses started to realize just how impactful it would be on their day-to-day operations—the team at REW came together to find a solution and ultimately save the company, whose people are the real secret to its success. That solution was Renaissance, a platform that provides a truly world-class web design experience. In this month’s cover story, take a closer look at REW’s journey from critical crossroads to game-changing innovation.

Highlights

52 To Best Serve Consumers in a Complex Market, REALTORS® Must Have Their Own Financial House in Order

The National Association of REALTORS®’ Center for REALTOR® Financial Wellness was designed to meet its members’ unique financial planning needs.

56 Navigating the Social Scene for Better Business

Here, Rocket Mortgage’s Bridget Hillyer discusses how real estate professionals can leverage social media to build their business.

60 Beyond the Halo Effect

In this exclusive feature, learn more about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices CEO Christy Budnick’s vision of invaluablity.

Visit our Table of Contents to see all this month's top features!