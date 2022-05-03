The Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation, the charitable arm of the Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS®, has announced it will present its “Runway for Hope” fashion show on Tuesday, May 17, from 6 to 10 p.m. at Glen Island Harbour Club in New Rochelle, New York.
HGAR REALTORS® will be modeling fashions provided by New York boutiques Fox’s in Eastchester, Reveal in Rye and Family Britches in Chappaqua, a release stated.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation, which supports charities and non-profits throughout the greater New York Metro area and Hudson Valley.
“This is going to be such an exciting event, and we’re confident that this fashion show will be an enormous success, as it has in the past,” said Bonnie Koff, chair of the HG REALTOR® Foundation’s Fundraising Committee. “What makes this unique and so popular is the fact that members of our own Hudson Gateway REALTOR® family will be walking the runway!”
The emcees for the evening will be Donald Arace and Beth Hargraves, HG REALTOR® Foundation Fundraising Committee members. The HG REALTOR® Foundation models include:
Lisa Anderson Keller Williams Realty NYC Group, Bronx
Nicole Biello Compass Greater NY, Chappaqua
Ruth Lara Deane Seer Realty, Yonkers
Virginia Doetsch Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty, Bronxville
Yuet Fong Christie’s International Real Estate, Scarsdale
Jesse Foppiano ERA Insite Realty Services, White Plains
Richard “Hayes” Hopple William Raveis Real Estate, Chappaqua
Reina Horowitz Coldwell Banker Realty, Rye
Laura Ionata Corcoran Legends Realty, Irvington
Jerome Jeffrey Keller Williams NY Realty, White Plains
Amber Jeunegens Rand Commercial, New City
Cynthia Leite ERA Insite Realty Services, White Plains
Lulu Milicenco-Domathoti EXIT Realty Premium, Bronx
Aileen Padilla RE/MAX/Boutique Realty, Bronx
Nan Palumbo Green Grass Real Estate Corp., Bronxville
Gabe Pasquale Christies International Realty, Westchester, Hudson Valley
Valerie Port McGrath Realty, Inc., Pawling
Matt Rand Howard Hanna Rand Realty, White Plains
Nicolette Shkreli Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Eastchester
Michael Simoes Christie’s International Realty, Scarsdale
Anil Soman Houlihan Lawrence, White Plains
Christina Stevens Laujel Realty Corp., Bronx
Natalia Wixom Compass Greater NY, Chappaqua
Tickets are $185 and include an open bar, passed hors d’ oeuvres, a sumptuous dinner, dessert and show. Tables of 10 can be reserved for $1,850 or tables of 12 for $2,200. Raffle baskets will also be available. Tickets be purchased at HGAR.com/events.