The Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation, the charitable arm of the Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS®, has announced it will present its “Runway for Hope” fashion show on Tuesday, May 17, from 6 to 10 p.m. at Glen Island Harbour Club in New Rochelle, New York.

HGAR REALTORS® will be modeling fashions provided by New York boutiques Fox’s in Eastchester, Reveal in Rye and Family Britches in Chappaqua, a release stated.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation, which supports charities and non-profits throughout the greater New York Metro area and Hudson Valley.



“This is going to be such an exciting event, and we’re confident that this fashion show will be an enormous success, as it has in the past,” said Bonnie Koff, chair of the HG REALTOR® Foundation’s Fundraising Committee. “What makes this unique and so popular is the fact that members of our own Hudson Gateway REALTOR® family will be walking the runway!”

The emcees for the evening will be Donald Arace and Beth Hargraves, HG REALTOR® Foundation Fundraising Committee members. The HG REALTOR® Foundation models include:

Lisa Anderson Keller Williams Realty NYC Group, Bronx

Nicole Biello Compass Greater NY, Chappaqua

Ruth Lara Deane Seer Realty, Yonkers

Virginia Doetsch Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty, Bronxville

Yuet Fong Christie’s International Real Estate, Scarsdale

Jesse Foppiano ERA Insite Realty Services, White Plains

Richard “Hayes” Hopple William Raveis Real Estate, Chappaqua

Reina Horowitz Coldwell Banker Realty, Rye

Laura Ionata Corcoran Legends Realty, Irvington

Jerome Jeffrey Keller Williams NY Realty, White Plains

Amber Jeunegens Rand Commercial, New City

Cynthia Leite ERA Insite Realty Services, White Plains

Lulu Milicenco-Domathoti EXIT Realty Premium, Bronx

Aileen Padilla RE/MAX/Boutique Realty, Bronx

Nan Palumbo Green Grass Real Estate Corp., Bronxville

Gabe Pasquale Christies International Realty, Westchester, Hudson Valley

Valerie Port McGrath Realty, Inc., Pawling

Matt Rand Howard Hanna Rand Realty, White Plains

Nicolette Shkreli Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Eastchester

Michael Simoes Christie’s International Realty, Scarsdale

Anil Soman Houlihan Lawrence, White Plains

Christina Stevens Laujel Realty Corp., Bronx

Natalia Wixom Compass Greater NY, Chappaqua

Tickets are $185 and include an open bar, passed hors d’ oeuvres, a sumptuous dinner, dessert and show. Tables of 10 can be reserved for $1,850 or tables of 12 for $2,200. Raffle baskets will also be available. Tickets be purchased at HGAR.com/events.