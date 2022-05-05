In today’s competitive market, a sound social media strategy is a must-have for real estate success. Taking a clear and deliberate approach not only promotes your brand and business, but expands your entire network, from leads to prospects to professional peers.

But having a road map helps with any journey. This is why RISMedia developed its latest special report: Social Media & Digital Trends for 2022.

In this Premier member-exclusive, you’ll learn how to engage and educate your network, ultimately boosting your reputation as a trusted real estate expert. This is an unmatched resource that curates trends, tips, tactics and actionable takeaways from many of the top social media leaders in real estate. This report is replete with hands-on social media strategies and real-world examples designed to give you a leg-up on the competition.

Key takeaways include:

Authenticity: The most effective ways to humanize yourself and your brand in the digital space

Top-performing social platforms: What you need to know about the dominate social media platforms and those that are on the rise so you can adapt to the changing landscape.

A deeper understanding of the demos: Learn how to reach and influence buyers and sellers of all ages

Budgeting for success: Learn where your social media marketing dollars are best spent

Actionable insights: Winning advice and strategies from the industry’s social media experts

