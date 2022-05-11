Aggressive and high-intensity exercises like running, boxing, weightlifting and sports can all be part of a healthy lifestyle, but they aren’t always a requirement of one. If you’re hoping to gain functional fitness and a little extra endurance, these gentle exercise ideas may be just what you need.

Tai Chi

Tai Chi is an excellent gentle exercise to include in your regime. The practice involves slow and gentle movements or postures while challenging you to work on your breathing and meditative state. This ancient martial art sees its origins in China but has become popularized in many areas globally with a focus on balance, rehabilitation and general health. It is especially recommended for older adults and people with Parkinson’s disease who may seek fall prevention exercises.

Adult Ballet

Ballet and barre can be used to promote balance and flexibility, while their rhythmic and dancing nature may make it more engaging for participants. Ballet can improve many aspects of functional fitness and can even serve to gently increase strength and tone muscles. While its precise nature can require a committed participant, even adults who never danced in their youth can find themselves enjoying the study.

Walking or Hiking

A classic exercise form that requires no special equipment, walking is the perfect gentle activity. Opt for a treadmill to gain functional fitness while avoiding the elements on stormy days, or opt to enjoy the sunshine and hike on a gentle trail nearby. Check with your parks and rec information board or online to find out which trails are family-friendly, accessibility-friendly, dog-friendly and more. The right trail can ensure you enjoy nature while keeping your exercise easy and gentle.

Biking

Biking is a great option for anyone who wants to enjoy the outdoors while keeping things low impact. Choose a paved park trail or simply take a loop around your neighborhood. Biking can be as gentle or as intense as you need. If you live in an area with a lot of hills but want to keep your exercise routine low intensity, opt for an electric bike to give you a boost in more challenging areas.

Yoga

A classic gentle exercise option, yoga is an ideal choice for someone who wants to increase mobility and flexibility. Yoga mats and blocks are inexpensive and easy to store, making it the perfect small-space workout idea for home. If you want more guidance or want extra socialization, consider joining a yoga class. General classes are available, or you can choose a class specifically for older adults and ones for pregnant or postpartum women to ensure you are doing movements catered to your needs.