There’s no doubt that when putting your home on the market curb appeal is a top concern. Unfortunately, landscaping can require a costly investment in time and money, and it is easy to fall into some unfortunate traps. Avoid these five landscaping mistakes that can kill your ROI.

Poorly Planned Trees

Large trees can be a beautiful asset to a yard. They can provide shade for the home itself and for yard gatherings, not to mention that a tree can add visual interest to your yard. Unfortunately, large trees too close to the house can have a dark side. Tree roots can interfere with underground pipes, making them excessively costly long-term.

DIY Fire Pit

A firepit can serve as an excellent family gathering space in any season. Warming up by the fire with a cup of cider sounds appealing in cold months, while a backyard campout can be a fun family activity in the spring and summer. However, a DIY fire pit can be off putting to buyers—particularly if it is poorly made or too close to any buildings or vegetation. Avoid a fire hazard and the risk of breaking municipal fire laws by opting for a portable gas fire pit instead.

Lawn Ornament Frenzy

In small quantities, lawn ornaments can be a good addition to your yard while adding character. When you’re looking to sell, however, too much personalization can be a hindrance. Just as your favorite color on every wall in the home won’t allow prospective buyers to see themselves in the space, too many lawn ornaments can turn off buyers from visualizing gatherings in the yard. Pack up your lawn gnome collection for your next home, before putting your house on the market.

Excessive Annuals

Annuals can add pops of color to any yard, and their beauty is rarely disputed. Unfortunately, excessive annuals can scream high maintenance to prospective buyers. Since annuals have to be purchased and replanted every year, what you see as a beautifully landscaped lawn, could make buyers sweat. Be sure to pair your annuals with other perennial plants to avoid scaring off buyers who desire less yard maintenance.

Exotic Vegetation

Exotic vegetation may seem like an eye-catching addition to your landscape but may cause buyers to run the other direction. Discerning buyers know that exotic plants can be challenging to maintain and expensive to replace. Distinguish your home from others on the market by creating an eye-catching scene with unique native plants. Don’t forget to share with prospective buyers that their yard will be eco-friendly and affordable while remaining low maintenance.