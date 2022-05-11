Century 21 Real Estate LLC has announced that Anchorage, Alaska-based CENTURY 21 Realty Solutions has renewed its franchise agreement. Broker/Owners Larry Burke and Michael Droege say the move supports the company’s goal for growth in the state. The renewal announcement comes on the heels of CENTURY 21 Realty Solutions announcing the opening of two new offices: one in Homer, Alaska and the other in Palmer, Alaska, joining the company’s existing state locations in Anchorage, Eagle River and Soldotna.

“We did get top line offers from other companies, but no one can offer a better bottom line than the CENTURY 21 brand,” explained Burke. “We will continue to leverage the productivity platform and the brand’s global presence and reputation in a team effort to ensure that we provide memorable, unique moments along every step of the relationships our team of agents have with Alaskan families and individuals.”

“Ask anyone about their company and they’ll tell you that Larry, Michael and their entire leadership team give 121% and are relentless in serving their affiliated agents and, in turn, assisting the homebuyers and sellers they partner with to get to the best real estate outcomes possible,” added Michael Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “We’re excited that they remain a valued part of the CENTURY 21 global family.”

“We are a company that has a reputation for quality service, and we look forward to enhancing the CENTURY 21 brand’s 51-year legacy of being the ‘gold standard’ in real estate,” added Droege. “Looking ahead, we will continue to make a difference in the lives of Alaskan families and individuals with a brand that is more relevant today with consumers and industry professionals than it was more than five decades ago.”

