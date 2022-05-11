A garage sale is a classic warm-weather pastime like no other. Whether you are an early-morning deal seeker, or simply someone who wants to declutter a lot of your items. Garage sales can become enticing hobbies. These tips can help your group garage sale get off to an excellent start.

Choose a Coordinator

As with any group event, coordination is key. Choose one person to act as the point of contact to eliminate confusion. You can also select one additional member to vet questions or concerns in the coordinator’s stead if they are unavailable.

Remember Location is Key

Location is important when it comes to a successful yard sale. If your whole neighborhood is closing down to do a group sale, then choosing a location is a no-brainer, but if you are meeting with multiple groups or families, consult with a local business to see if you can host your sale at their parking lot. Banks are good choices for Sunday sales since they are closed and the area would otherwise go unused.

Divvy Advertising Tasks

Divide the fees for advertising among the group and be sure to delegate the advertising tasks. Get the most feet in the door by listing your garage sale on swap sites and local happenings groups. Don’t forget about the more traditional routes like your local newspaper and posting flyers. Have each member tell the coordinator about an item or two of interest that they will be selling. A small list of big-ticket items and valuable items will be more likely to draw in customers.

Create a Label System

Perhaps the most difficult part of a group garage sale is navigating the labeling system. Unless your garage sale proceeds benefit a charity or event, each participant will want their correct share of the items sold. Make it easy on your shoppers by allowing all items to be purchased at the same register. Use color-coded or an initials-based labeling system so that the cashier can total the money earned for each participant. At the end of the sale, the funds can be divided out accordingly, while the shoppers have added convenience making them more likely to shop the full sale.