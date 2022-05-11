Whether you have a great space already and have simply been waiting for good weather, or you have recently created the perfect outdoor space for gatherings, there’s no doubt that your backyard bliss can be interrupted by unwanted guests. If you find that your outdoor space is infested with pests, here are some ways to keep them at bay.

Savvy Clean Up

They say an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. There is no doubt that this adage rings true when it comes to your backyard. Excessive debris and standing water can be a literal breeding ground for pesky bugs. Remove any garbage or organic debris from your flower beds and other areas and your yard. If you have any areas that can collect water such as an empty pot or wheelbarrow, be sure that you dump them out frequently. Mosquitos will be happy to call these spots home, otherwise. Creating a yard that is inhospitable to pests will go a long way.

Insect Trap

A classic for a reason insect traps will keep your party bug-free. Yellow jacket traps can be purchased to ensure no one gets stung on summer days outdoors, while mosquito traps are an easy way to ensure your evening marshmallow roast is pleasant.

Citronella Candle

Citronella candles are a classic tool to keep mosquitoes at Bay while you are enjoying your yard in the evenings. Their fresh zesty scent acts as an excellent deterrent to those pesky bugs. Consider purchasing citronella tiki torches for the added charm to your backyard barbecues and parties while ensuring that guests stay bite-free.

Rosemary in Your Fire

Rosemary’s strong scent can keep bugs at bay. Place a sprig or two on the outskirts of your fire pit or the coals of your BBQ while you grill. The delicious scent will have guests’ mouths watering, but will keep flies, mosquitoes and moths out of your way.

Tabasco Sauce

Tabasco sauce is a surprising repellant. Pour a small amount on a bowl or plate at your picnic table for the easiest bug repellant you’ll ever apply. Yellow jackets who were hovering for a bite of your summer cookout will be repelled by the fiery liquid and you’ll avoid dealing with an unpleasant sting or bite.