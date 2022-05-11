Every homeowner will eventually come across a repair that they don’t feel qualified enough or have the time to tackle. When you face an emergency issue, like a burst pipe, you likely won’t have time to find the best plumber in town but will need to settle on the first qualified professional available. Luckily, most tasks you’d give to a general handyman allow you the extra time to truly vet their qualifications. Here’s what you should ask a handyman before hiring them.

What Guarantees Do You Offer?

If a job is done well, everyone wins, but if a task was not handled properly, you need to know what options are available. Warranties can vary by project or contractor. This may consist of a promise to redo work or may reimburse you for all or part of your payment. If your contractor doesn’t offer a warranty or guarantee, this could be a red flag. Likewise, be sure to compare what each handyman offers in their guarantee for your specific project—don’t just assume that offering one is enough.

Do You Have Insurance?

If a job really goes south, you’ll want a guarantee that the situation will be covered. A good contractor or handyman should have liability insurance. If a botched job causes damage to your home, or something horrible goes wrong and a household member is hurt in the process, liability insurance can cover the financial repercussions of the incident. This is vital.

Have You Completed Other Jobs Like This? How Long Did It Take?

It is a long-running joke within the industry to assume a contractor will take double or triple the time quoted. While this is generally an exaggeration, you don’t want to get stuck footing the bill for a project that got progressively more time-consuming and expensive. Ask if they have done this job and how long it took. This may give you a more accurate time estimate. It has the added benefit of ensuring that you don’t hire anyone who lacks the experience for the job. Every job is a little different and a good contractor will explain why yours may take longer or less time.

Do You Have References?

References are the heart of a customer base for a handyman. Many jobs are referrals from other happy customers. Be sure to ask the handyman you are interviewing if they have references. If they cannot produce references, this could be a red flag. You may want to take your business elsewhere.