Every spring many homeowners follow the ritual of spring cleaning. As the bright rays of sunshine make their way into your home and shed light on those long-forgotten dust bunnies, it’s natural to want to deep clean, air out your home and freshen up. As you do, don’t make these spring cleaning mistakes this season.

Diving Straight Into Deep Cleaning

Deep cleaning can be very satisfying, and that makes it tempting to jump right in. However, if you are behind on any daily chores, you need to tackle them first. Small daily items like laundry, dishes and general tidying must be completed before the intense deep cleaning can begin.

Skipping the Decluttering

Decluttering can foster a clean space. Too much clutter naturally lends to hidden dust and grime. Keeping your clutter at bay can ensure that you have less to dust and move when the deep cleaning begins.

Not Preplanning

Going in without a plan can kill your motivation quickly–and send your house into a state of disarray. Divide and conquer your tasks to ensure you don’t tackle too much at once. Instead of “clean the kitchen” make a few tasks to “clean bottom cupboards,” “clean top cupboards,” “clean drawers” and “deep clean the fridge.” Deep cleaning often requires removing items, cleaning, and putting items back. Going in without a plan can leave you without enough energy to put items away at the end of a massive deep clean.

Starting at the Bottom

Cleaning experts recommend that you start cleaning from the top to the bottom. This ensures that dust or dirty water doesn’t fall or drip from a higher surface onto an area that has already been cleaned. Start your cleaning at the highest point in the house so you won’t be cleaning an area twice.

Avoiding the Walls

Your baseboards get all the love when it comes to regular chores. Don’t forget about your walls which can still trap dust and oils over time. This is particularly true for areas in the kitchen where food prep happens.

Forgetting Your Vacuum Attachments

Don’t just use your vacuum for the floors. Take advantage of vacuum attachments and clean your couch cushions, on tall ledges and fan blades, and in window tracks. Your vacuum attachments are a deep cleaner’s best friend.