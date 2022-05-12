Mobile-based technology has helped streamline virtually every aspect of real estate for both the agent and customer. Whether it’s searching for a home or setting up a time to chat with a prospective client, there’s an app-based solution for every part of the homebuying or selling process.

And while mobile technology is helpful when trying to nail down a walkthrough date or uploading financial information, it can have some additional benefits for your real estate brokerage that can provide repeat business and even boost the potential of landing new clients.

With all the time people spend looking on their phones or tablets—4.5 hours a day on average—app technology creates the perfect opportunity for brokerages to market their services. And with the space for mobile apps in real estate still relatively untapped, there’s a competitive advantage built in for any company that’s already using multiple apps.

Extending your market reach

Right off the bat, an obvious benefit to providing customers with apps is the wider range of potential leads. Millennials and Gen Z’ers make up more than 60% of smartphone users in the United States, making your market reach that much bigger. And for Gen X’ers, or those between 40 and 55, over half found their current home online. Every business cares about the reach it not only has but the reach it could gain, and utilizing mobile apps is the key to that.

Bringing apps together to make things easier

It’s great to offer clients an app to search homes with or find an agent’s contact information. But a true mobile-first approach to the entire process on both the agent and consumer side is to offer multiple apps that are integrated in a way that brings everything together. Offering up a user-friendly app for consumers while utilizing a complementary option for agents can help streamline transactions and boost customer loyalty through tech-friendly solutions.

HomeSmart uses a hand-in-hand approach to its mobile applications with RealSmart Agent for the agent side and HomeSmart Client for the consumer. When a consumer uploads documents on the latter, an agent can retrieve them on the former—they are completely integrated. When an agent taps into RealSmart Agent to set up a time to talk, the client will see the request on their respective app and confirm. It’s that simple. By offering everyone involved in the transaction a solution to their communication needs, brokerages are cutting down on wasted time and any potential costly communication mistakes.

Minimizing miscommunication

Speaking of miscommunication, any real estate industry veteran can attest that one of the most frustrating aspects of their job is a missed appointment; especially one that was scheduled and agreed upon in the first place. Mobile apps can’t ensure that this will never happen again but they do help to limit their frequency or the chances that someone would have an excuse to not show up to an appointment at all. Appointments can easily be verified with push notifications or calendar reminders via an app, helping to cut down on any potential surprises.

Mobile apps in real estate have a lot more benefits that work for the agent and client alike. With the entire industry digitizing more and more each day, it’s important to recognize the utility of making buying and selling more tech-friendly experiences.

For more information, visit HomeSmart.com.