Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC has announced the affiliation of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Special Properties. The firm is based in Green Lake, Wisconsin and its service area encompasses Green Lake, Ripon, Princeton, Berlin, Markesan, Montello, Oshkosh, Fond du Lac and Wautoma.

The boutique brokerage is led by Jeff Shadick and Sarah Loberg, who became owners in 2018. Currently celebrating its 30th anniversary, the firm was founded by Lynn Grout, who hired Shadick shortly after launch. Since then, the firm became regarded for its expertise in luxury lakefront real estate. In 2004, Loberg joined the firm to augment the focus on lakefront clientele by specializing in farm properties and acreage sales, as well as primary residences for first-time, move-up and downsizing clients.

“Jeff and Sarah have built an impressive position in a desirable market, often referred to as the Hamptons of Chicago, known for its stunning waterfront properties and lake lifestyle in a community with a small-town feel,” said Sherry Chris, President & CEO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate. “Not only have they leveraged their deeply ingrained local knowledge of their market, but their vision of strategic growth has helped to cement their impressive reputation in their community. Their honest approach, collaborative nature and strong work ethic make them positive role models for their agents and a great addition to the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate network. We look forward to partnering with Jeff and Sarah to help them continue to strengthen and expand their business.”

Shadick and Loberg intend to continue recruiting growth-minded professionals to the firm and believe these efforts will be fortified by their enhanced value proposition as a BHGRE affiliated company.

“Staying ahead of technology and training is a constant struggle for an independent firm,” said Shadick. “As we looked to fortify our position outside of Green Lake, we knew we needed a partner for the long-term to help us scale our operations and expand our service area. As we approached the firm’s 30th anniversary, we thought marking this major milestone with our affiliation with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate was fitting to signal our commitment to growth for the next 30 years while staying true to our culture. We believe the allure of the most well-known lifestyle brand will really resonate with both clients and agents as we look to attract growth-minded professionals to the firm.”

