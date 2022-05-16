realMLS, serving 11,000 members in Northeast Florida, has announced that it has partnered with Down Payment Resource (DPR) to enhance its platform with DPR’s suite of real estate agent tools that help MLS customers connect homebuyers with homebuyer assistance programs.

realMLS is a multiple listing service (MLS) serving Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns County, Florida. According to DPR analysis, 44 homebuyer assistance programs are available for up to 63% of realMLS listings, including 35 down payment assistance programs, six affordable first mortgage programs, two mortgage credit certificates (MCCs) and one other program, a release on the program stated.

As a subscriber benefit, realMLS has integrated DPR with its listing data so properties that qualify for one or more homebuyer assistance programs will be searchable and flagged with the DPR icon. Additionally, realMLS subscribers will receive Down Payment Connect, a lead generation landing page that allows visitors to search for homeownership programs and REALTORS® to collect prospect contact information. Subscribers will also be given access to DPR’s library of marketing resources, which includes graphics, social media images and customizable flyers, the release states.

“The median home price in realMLS’ coverage area has spiked 25.5% over the last year, increasing the cost of a 3% down payment by tens of thousands of dollars for most homes,” said DPR CEO Rob Chrane. “DPR tools equip realMLS subscribers to sustainably grow their business by helping families overcome one of the most frequently cited barriers to homeownership: the cost of a down payment.”

“realMLS is focused on providing technology such as DPR which empowers our members to best serve consumers,” said realMLS CEO Nicole Jensen. “DPR gives our subscribers an edge by making them the source on homebuyer opportunities to proactively address the homebuyer affordability challenges facing people living and working in our communities.”

For more information, visit https://downpaymentresource.com/ or https://www.realmls.com/.