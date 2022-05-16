Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ally Real Estate co-founders Adam Lytle and Leighton Allen have announced that Vice President of Marketing & Relocation Wanda Gertin has been promoted to CEO.

Gertin brings more than 10 years of real estate experience to her new role, the company stated, and prior to joining Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ally Real Estate, she was the relocation director for CENTURY 21 Real Estate LLC for seven years.

She also has an award-winning track record and was named Relocation Director of the Year at the Century 21 Global Conference in 2014, a release stated.

Gertin joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ally Real Estate as director of marketing and relocation in 2018 where she was responsible for running the brokerage’s high-level marketing programs, lead management and relocation services. Gertin’s focus is not only on guiding Ally to the No. 1 market share position in northwest Louisiana but also in establishing a dominant position in Central Louisiana, where Ally currently has a footprint.

“I have a passion to help our agents and their clients succeed in reaching their goals,” said Gertin. “I thrive on challenges and am excited about the endless possibilities as Ally Real Estate continues to grow.”

Ally Real Estate (which was founded in November of 2017) was ranked 12th of the entire global network for residential units sold in the third quarter of 2021. Ally has grown over 60% year over year and is currently the fastest growing brokerage in the northwest Louisiana market.

“Wanda has been a major factor in the meteoric growth experienced by Ally Real Estate to this point,” said Lytle.

“Wanda is an incredible talent that has brought a unique mixture of leadership skills, vision, and conscientiousness,” Allen added. “She is exactly the type of leader we are seeking, as we continue to grow the company, and increase our presence in the local community.”

